Clint Hill: QPR 'unable to reach satisfactory agreement' with defender

Clint Hill scored six goals in 32 appearances before being released by Rangers last season

Clint Hill will not be rejoining QPR after the club were "unable to reach a satisfactory agreement" with the defender following a trial.

Hill, 38, played for the club's under-23 side on Monday after training with Ian Holloway's side for the past week.

But the former captain will remain a free agent after not agreeing a deal.

"The parties were unable to reach a satisfactory arrangement going forward and therefore Hill will not be rejoining QPR," read a club statement.

Hill made 185 appearances for QPR over a six-year period with the club, helping win promotion from the Championship in 2010-11 and 2013-14.

He has trained with League Two side Carlisle as well as his former club since not being offered a new contract by Scottish top-flight side Rangers in July.