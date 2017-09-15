Clint Hill: QPR 'unable to reach satisfactory agreement' with defender
Clint Hill will not be rejoining QPR after the club were "unable to reach a satisfactory agreement" with the defender following a trial.
Hill, 38, played for the club's under-23 side on Monday after training with Ian Holloway's side for the past week.
But the former captain will remain a free agent after not agreeing a deal.
"The parties were unable to reach a satisfactory arrangement going forward and therefore Hill will not be rejoining QPR," read a club statement.
Hill made 185 appearances for QPR over a six-year period with the club, helping win promotion from the Championship in 2010-11 and 2013-14.
He has trained with League Two side Carlisle as well as his former club since not being offered a new contract by Scottish top-flight side Rangers in July.