BBC Sport - Aaron Hughes lauds NI's 'fantastic' Fifa rankings achievement
Hughes lauds NI's 'fantastic achievement'
Defender Aaron Hughes says Northern Ireland reaching their highest-ever Fifa ranking of 20th is a "fantastic achievement".
The 37-year-old Heart of Midlothian player is Northern Ireland's most capped outfield player, having made 108 appearances.
Northern Ireland were 129th in the rankings back in September 2012.
