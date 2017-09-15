BBC Sport - Aaron Hughes lauds NI's 'fantastic' Fifa rankings achievement

Hughes lauds NI's 'fantastic achievement'

Defender Aaron Hughes says Northern Ireland reaching their highest-ever Fifa ranking of 20th is a "fantastic achievement".

The 37-year-old Heart of Midlothian player is Northern Ireland's most capped outfield player, having made 108 appearances.

Northern Ireland were 129th in the rankings back in September 2012.

