Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Partick Thistle, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha admits he feared the worst after Rangers could not build on their 1-0 lead against Partick Thistle and found themselves trailing 2-1 before eventually sealing a 2-2 draw. (Sun)

And Rangers captain Lee Wallace's participation against Celtic next week is in doubt after he came off against Thistle with a recurrence of a groin injury. (Daily Record)

Callum McGregor has paid tribute to late Celtic coach Tommy Burns and says he "was a massive influence" after he joined the club as a youth. (National - subscription required)

Ross County winger Jim O'Brien says Saturday's opponents Celtic got a taste of their own medicine when they lost 5-0 to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels Fifa must start imposing financial fair play rules, highlighting the massive spending and wage paying capabilities of Europe's big clubs. (Sun)

And Rodgers insists the financial advantage Celtic have over the rest of Scottish football cannot be equated to the gulf between his side and PSG. (Scotsman)

Rodgers is yet to win a Champions League group stage match as Celtic manager

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre has been on the books at PSG and Leicester City but is relishing being in a first-team environment at Fir Park. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts forward Isma Goncalves was so dismayed by his miss in last week's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen that he locked himself away and watched the whole game all over again on BBC Alba. (Daily Record)

Dundee United defender William Edjenguele has warned his team-mates to beware Saturday's Scottish Championship opponents Falkirk as they seek "revenge" after losing to the Tangerines in last season's Premiership play-offs. (Herald - subscription required)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors' South African prop Oli Kebble may miss most of the rest of this year with a toe problem. (National - subscription required)