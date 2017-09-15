Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Partick Thistle, Aberdeen, McLean

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster faces questions from the organisation's board over the headline on a letter sent to Scottish FA counterpart Stewart Regan calling for a review into the use of Employee Benefits Trusts at Rangers. (Daily Record)

Scotland fans have bought up their allocation of tickets for next month's World Cup qualifying match away to Slovenia, which will complete the group campaign after the Scots have faced Slovakia at Hampden. All three teams are in contention for the play-offs. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers fears the club face the partial closure of one of their stands in a future European match after a spectator invaded the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Kylian Mbappe during Tuesday's 5-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain. (Daily Mail)

Rodgers says having fewer fans at a home game could make it more difficult for Celtic to overcome a European opponent. (National - subscription required)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace questions whether his manager Pedro Caixinha gets the same treatment from media pundits as Celtic boss Rodgers. (Scotsman)

Wallace has played under four different managers at Rangers

Wallace insists the way Caixinha has dealt with flak has inspired the Ibrox squad. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle forward Conor Sammon is relishing the prospect of going up against Rangers defender Bruno Alves at Firhill on Friday evening. (Herald - subscription required)

And Thistle manager Alan Archibald insists the Jags need to "get after" Rangers when the sides meet in Glasgow's west end. (Scotsman)

Celtic full-back Calvin Miller hopes to follow in Anthony Ralston's footsteps and play in the Champions League for the club. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign defender Dedryck Boyata up on a new deal after midfielder Callum McGregor committed himself to Celtic until 2021. (Herald - subscription required)

Boyata's current deal runs until 2019

Aberdeen hope to agree a new contract with Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean. (Press and Journal)

Striker Simon Murray says no-one is safe from being dropped at Hibernian as he targets getting back among the goals following three games without finding the net. (Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits he checks players' social media activity before signing them. (Scotsman)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Judy Murray says sons Andy and Jamie can draw from the example of Roger Federer to ensure they are still able to compete for major titles well into their 30s. (Herald - subscription required)