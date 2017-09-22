Everton Ladies 0-2 Liverpool Ladies

Natasha Harding has won 50 caps for Wales

Second-half goals from Natasha Harding and Niamh Charles helped Liverpool Ladies beat Everton Ladies in the first match of the new WSL 1 winter season.

Wales forward Harding prodded in through a crowd of Everton defenders after a scramble in the penalty area.

Substitute Charles added a second in stoppage time, pouncing after Ashley Hodgson's shot was saved.

Everton saw Claudia Walker's first-half chip superbly cleared off the line by England defender Casey Stoney.

The winning margin could have been even greater for Liverpool against their Merseyside rivals, who replaced defunct side Notts County in the top flight for this campaign.

Blues goalkeeper Lizzie Durack made a brilliant first-half save from Beth England's header after Jess Clarke's effort had bounced off the crossbar.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign up.