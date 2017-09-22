Forest Green Rovers 0-2 Swindon Town

Substitute Matt Taylor inspired Swindon to victory in their League Two derby with Forest Green, setting up the opener and then bagging the second himself.

The veteran midfielder had been on the field less than 10 minutes when he whipped in the corner which Robins skipper Olly Lancashire headed into the net.

And then, a minute into added on time, he let fly with a 25-yard shot that crept under the body of Rovers keeper Bradley Collins.

It was harsh on the on loan Chelsea shot-stopper who looked to have earned his struggling side a share of the spoils with two good saves early in the second half.

On 51 minutes he did well to block a Luke Norris effort and he then recovered his composure to keep out Keshi Anderson's follow-up.

There was little to choose between the sides throughout although the home side lost their attacking edge when impressive pair Drissa Traore and Toni Gomes were substituted midway through the second half.

Swindon had the pick of the first-half chances when, on 12 minutes, striker Luke Norris was left unmarked at a corner only for his shot to be deflected wide of the target.

The best chance for Rovers came at the start of the second half when Traore drilled a shot straight at visiting keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.