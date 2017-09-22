Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon Town 2.
Forest Green Rovers 0-2 Swindon Town
Substitute Matt Taylor inspired Swindon to victory in their League Two derby with Forest Green, setting up the opener and then bagging the second himself.
The veteran midfielder had been on the field less than 10 minutes when he whipped in the corner which Robins skipper Olly Lancashire headed into the net.
And then, a minute into added on time, he let fly with a 25-yard shot that crept under the body of Rovers keeper Bradley Collins.
It was harsh on the on loan Chelsea shot-stopper who looked to have earned his struggling side a share of the spoils with two good saves early in the second half.
On 51 minutes he did well to block a Luke Norris effort and he then recovered his composure to keep out Keshi Anderson's follow-up.
There was little to choose between the sides throughout although the home side lost their attacking edge when impressive pair Drissa Traore and Toni Gomes were substituted midway through the second half.
Swindon had the pick of the first-half chances when, on 12 minutes, striker Luke Norris was left unmarked at a corner only for his shot to be deflected wide of the target.
The best chance for Rovers came at the start of the second half when Traore drilled a shot straight at visiting keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 2BennettBooked at 43minsSubstituted forIacovittiat 56'minutes
- 5Collins
- 21RobertsBooked at 65mins
- 3Laird
- 15CooperBooked at 86mins
- 4TraoréSubstituted forOsbourneat 69'minutes
- 8Noble
- 25Correia GomesSubstituted forBugielat 67'minutes
- 9Doidge
- 19Randall-Hurren
Substitutes
- 10Brown
- 11Bugiel
- 20Iacovitti
- 23Russell
- 33James
- 34Osbourne
- 35Stevens
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 2Purkiss
- 6Lancashire
- 5RobertsonBooked at 58mins
- 3HusseySubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
- 20GordonSubstituted forWooleryat 64'minutes
- 8Dunne
- 19Elsnik
- 7Mullin
- 30Anderson
- 9NorrisSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Linganzi
- 17Smith
- 18McDermott
- 21Charles-Cook
- 22Woolery
- 24Knoyle
- 31Taylor
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 3,305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon Town 2.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).
Attempt missed. Omar Bugiel (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Attempt missed. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon Town 2. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Mullin.
Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
Foul by Chris Robertson (Swindon Town).
Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
(Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon Town 1. Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Attempt blocked. Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Harry Smith replaces Luke Norris.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Matthew Taylor replaces Chris Hussey because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Chris Hussey (Swindon Town) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Alex Iacovitti (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Isaiah Osbourne replaces Drissa Traoré.
Foul by Drissa Traoré (Forest Green Rovers).
Luke Norris (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Omar Bugiel replaces Toni Correia Gomes.
Drissa Traoré (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Timi Max Elsnik (Swindon Town).
Booking
Mark Roberts (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Roberts (Forest Green Rovers).
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.