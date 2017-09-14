Arsenal v Cologne 14 Sep From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41275023 Read more about sharing. Cologne fans had been given a ticket allocation of 2,900 but 20,000 fans travelled over from Germany The delayed kick-off was relayed inside the Emirates Stadium The Metropolitan Police said in a statement it had deployed additional officers Police dogs were brought in to assist with crowd control Some away supporters got tickets in the home areas and climbed barriers to get into the away section. They let off flares inside the stadium