BBC Sport - Football Focus: Non Stanford predicts a big away win for Swansea

Big win for Swansea & marrying Thierry Henry!

Triathlete and Swansea City fan Non Stanford predicts a big away win for the Swans against Tottenham on Saturday, and says she would one day "like to marry Thierry Henry".

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 16 September from 1200 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

