Hungary Women 0-3 Scotland Women: Kerr kicks off reign with win in friendly

Shelley Kerr replaced long-serving Anna Signeul as head coach after Scotland's participation in the Euro 2017 finals

Shelley Kerr was given a comfortable first win as Scotland head coach when her side beat Hungary 3-0 at the hosts' training base just outside Budapest.

After only 27 minutes, the Scots led thanks to goals from Lana Clelland and Claire Emslie against a side 17 places below them in the Fifa rankings.

Jane Ross added a late third goal.

The friendly represented the only game available to Kerr to rebuild the team ahead of next month's opening World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Albania.

Three senior players, including captain Gemma Fay, have retired since the Euro finals, while a number of others, including Kim Little, are injured and could not make the trip to Budapest.

The Arsenal midfielder will remain as vice-captain when she recovers from her anterior cruciate ligament injury. Fellow Aberdonian Rachel Corsie, who plays for Seattle Reign, is the new skipper. She wore the armband once before in a 2-0 win over England in 2011.

With nearly all Anna Signeul's backroom staff having been replaced and a new assistant head coach in Andy Thomson having been brought in, the clear message to the players in Hungary was that the game is a fresh start.

That especially applied to Glasgow City goalkeeper Lee Alexander, who won her first cap as Kerr opted for a blend of youth and experience.

Manchester City forward Emslie also started for the first time after two earlier second half substitute appearances and being left out of the Euro 2017 squad.

The new goalie made her first good save after only five minutes. Home captain Henrietta Csiszar opened the Scotland defence with a clever pass to Fanni Vago, but Alexander moved off her line quickly to block the shot with her foot.

The Hungarians were really poor at defending corners and Clelland took advantage after 15 minutes, prodding the ball home from close range for the first Scotland goal under Kerr.

Emslie made it two midway through the half. Again the Hungarian defence failed to clear properly but it was an excellent right foot strike from outside the box which brought the striker her first international goal.

Glasgow City's Lee Alexander marked her Scotland debut with a clean sheet

As promised, Kerr made full use of her six permitted substitutes in the second half and one of them, Hibernian midfielder Lucy Graham, nearly scored a debut goal but her 25-yard shot rebounded back off the bar.

Otherwise it was a case of many missed chances before Ross finally got the third a minute from the end of regulation time.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander: "It has obviously been an ambition of mine for many years to represent my country. I'm absolutely delighted.

"There was a bit of nervousness when I saw my name on the team sheet, but mainly excitement. I've waited a while for this - but sometimes you have to wait for this.

"Hopefully it will be the first of many but I'll have to keep working hard.

"I can't even remember much about that early save. I just saw her come through and managed to get my leg on it.

"I'm happy with keeping a clean sheet. Any goalkeeper would be."