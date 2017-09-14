BBC Sport - Pape Souare: Crystal Palace defender speaks after horrific car crash
Palace's Souare relives horrific car crash
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare speaks about being involved in a car accident one year ago, in which he was airlifted to hospital after breaking his thigh bone.
You can watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12pm on Saturday on BBC One.
READ MORE:
READ MORE: Palace defender airlifted from M4 crash
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired