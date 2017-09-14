Adama Traore: FA uphold Middlesbrough winger's red card

Adama Traore was sent off four minutes into Tuesday's game at Aston Villa

Middlesbrough's appeal against Adama Traore's three-game ban has been rejected by the Football Association.

The Spanish winger was sent off for a foul on Conor Hourihane just four minutes into Boro's 0-0 draw against his former club Aston Villa on Tuesday.

An FA independent regulatory commission turned down the club's appeal and upheld the original decision.

The 21-year-old will be suspended for the visit of QPR this weekend, as well as the Teessiders' next two fixtures.

However, Villa's Henri Lansbury - who was sent off later in the same Championship match - will not face a ban after the FA accepted their appeal.