Bolton Wanderers out of transfer embargo, says chairman Ken Anderson

Bolton are bottom of the Championship table and without a win this season

Championship club Bolton Wanderers are no longer under a transfer embargo, chairman Ken Anderson has said.

Bolton were initially punished in December 2015 after failing to submit their required accounts.

The sanction prevented Wanderers from paying fees for players on full-time or loan deals, but Anderson said talks with the EFL had been positive.

"I am delighted to be able to tell you all that we are now out of the transfer embargo," he said in a statement.

Shortly after the embargo was imposed, Anderson and ex-Bolton striker Dean Holdsworth completed a takeover of the club from previous owner Eddie Davies.

Holdsworth's Sports Shield company was liquidated in August and Anderson's Inner Circle Investments acquired their shares to take a 95% shareholding in the club.

"The situation has taken far longer to rectify than I had imagined, largely due to the much-publicised ownership situation which has thankfully now been resolved," added Anderson.

Bolton are bottom of the Championship table, having failed to win any of their opening seven league matches since winning promotion back to England's second tier.