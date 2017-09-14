Isco: Real Madrid midfielder agrees new five-year deal
Real Madrid midfielder Isco has agreed a new five-year deal with the club until the end of the 2021-2022 season.
The Spain international, 25, was once a transfer target for Manchester City, and has scored 34 goals in 197 games after signing from Malaga for £23m.
Since moving to the Bernabeu, he has won three Champions League titles, one La Liga and one Copa del Rey.
Isco is the second Real player to agree a contract extension this week, after full-back Marcelo.