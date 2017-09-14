Ade Azeez: Cambridge United striker set for extended time out after suffering knee injury

Ade Azeez began his career at Charlton and has had spells at Wycombe, Leyton Orient, Torquay, Dagenham & Redbridge and AFC Wimbledon

Cambridge United striker Ade Azeez is likely to be out of action for a "large period of time" with a knee injury according to boss Shaun Derry.

Azeez, 23, joined the U's from Scottish Premiership club Partick Thistle in the summer and had made seven appearances before suffering a ligament injury.

"We're not expecting him back in the near future," Derry, 39, told BBC Radio Cambridge.

"If we lose players in important positions, we have to be able to cope."

Derry added: "We know we can play with one up top and with one off the striker. I want us to play two strikers but sometimes you have to go back to the drawing board.

"Ade's not yet been to the specialist to get the absolute result but this is going to be one that puts him out for a large period of time.

"But whenever you have somebody missing, it gives an opportunity for someone else."

Cambridge, who face Coventry City on Saturday, are 13th in League Two after three wins in their first seven league games of the season.