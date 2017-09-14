Danny Whitehead: Macclesfield Town sign ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder

Danny Whitehead
Danny Whitehead made nine appearances for Macclesfield Town last season

Macclesfield Town have re-signed former Wigan Athletic midfielder Danny Whitehead on a contract for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has had three spells on loan with the Silkmen and has made 51 appearances for the club.

After beginning his career as a youth player at Stockport County, Whitehead joined West Ham United in 2013.

He moved on to Accrington Stanley in 2015 before signing for Wigan on a free transfer in January 2016.

