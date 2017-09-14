Michael Brown: Port Vale back manager despite six successive league losses

Colin Garlick was appointed as Vale chief executive in May

Port Vale have backed manager Michael Brown to remain in charge of League Two's bottom club despite a miserable run of six successive league defeats.

Vale have failed to score in six league and cup games, prompting calls from some Vale fans for Brown to be sacked.

But chief executive Colin Garlick says Brown will still be in charge when Vale host Forest Green on Saturday.

"Michael's the manager, so we just carry on with it," Garlick told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We're not fools. We can see what's going on. All we're doing at the moment is supporting the manager and his players. Everyone else is speculating.

"I'm running the business on a day-to-day basis. A decision like that is a big decision.

"Collectively, the chairman (Tony Fradley) or the owner (Norman Smurthwaite) would have those discussions. But it's not something I feel I can make on my own and one I hope I'm not going to have to make."

Port Vale, relegated from League One in May, have won just six of their 32 games under Michael Brown

Vale need to score goals

Garlick continued: "Some fans will want that. You understand that in football when results are going against you.

"Without wishing to state the obvious, we need to score some (goals) but I believe we've got the players to do that.

"I know how committed the manager is and how hard they're working to get a result. We never put a time on it. We knew it would be difficult. We just need to be patient.

"We've got an important game and I urge all supporters to come and back the team and see if we can turn it around. Being hostile isn't going to help the players perform at their best."

Brown, 40, was appointed on a full-time basis in May, having been in caretaker charge since December 2016 following the resignation of Bruno Ribeiro, who lasted just six months in the role.

After failing to prevent the club being relegated back to the fourth tier in May, Brown's Vale started the season with a 3-1 win at Crawley but they have since failed to pick up a point.