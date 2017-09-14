Kasey Palmer: Huddersfield Town loanee 'out for months' with hamstring injury

Kasey Palmer is on a season-long loan at Huddersfield from Premier League champions Chelsea

Huddersfield Town loan striker Kasey Palmer is facing a long spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old Chelsea forward suffered the injury on England Under-21 duty against Latvia on 5 September.

Palmer missed more than three months of last season with a similar problem.

Boss David Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds: "The injury is more or less as big as it was before so we will have to make further investigations but he will be out for a few months."