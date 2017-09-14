Ross County boss Jim McIntyre urges side to believe they can cope with Celtic

Ross County boss Jim McIntyre says Celtic will not be suffering any European hangover

Jim McIntyre says belief will prevent his Ross County side being punished the way Celtic were by Paris St-Germain.

His team travel to face the Scottish champions four days after they lost 5-0 at home to the French outfit.

"An outstanding performance from PSG and you saw how that put doubts in the minds of the Celtic players," he said.

"It's the same for us. You must relish going to Parkhead, stick your chest out and show what a good player you are. If you don't, it'll swallow you up."

McIntyre added ahead of County's trip to Glasgow on Saturday: "You've got to go there with a certain degree of, not arrogance, but confidence that you can perform at this level and I fully believe I've got a squad of players who can do that."

'Their movement is excellent'

Celtic were unable to cope with a PSG team containing superstars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but McIntyre reckons Brendan Rodgers' men will be back to their dominant best when his County side visit Glasgow.

"They've had the disappointment of the other night, but that won't play any part in their mindset," he said.

"I don't expect that to have any hangover at all.

"He has shown recently they can make a change of five or six players when they have a tough period of games and it's quite seamless - they carry that same threat.

"They take you into positions you don't want to go, their movement is excellent.

"We will have to defend well, stay compact, organised and keep our concentration for the whole 90-plus minutes to get any kind of positive result.

Jamie Lindsay was on target as County picked up their only win of the season so far, at Dundee

"If one or two players switch off for a second, you get punished - you saw it the other night with PSG at Celtic."

The Staggies currently sit ninth in the Premiership table on four points thanks to a win over Dundee and a draw with Partick Thistle.

"I am disappointed we've not picked up more points when our performance has been very good in spells," added McIntyre.

"We need to become more ruthless when we have those spells in the game and go and score on the chances we're creating as that's where we are letting ourselves down - the opposition scores, it plants that seed of doubt.

"It's a tough, tough league and that was proven last year when teams were so close together right up until the split.

"I don't envisage it being any different this year, so it's about who shows that bit of consistency and puts together a good run.

"We're trying to chase a place in the top six, the same as the Thistles, Dundees and Hamiltons of this world."