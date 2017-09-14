Gareth Bale: Casemiro defends team-mate after Madrid booing

Gareth Bale has won the Champions League three times since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says it is wrong that a section of fans are booing Wales forward Gareth Bale.

For the second game in a row the Wales international was jeered by some of the Bernabeu crowd on Wednesday, despite cruising to a 3-0 Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia.

"He was a very strong player for us and I hope he continues to be so," he told Marca when asked about Bale.

"With the quality he has, things will be going well for him one day."

He added: "We try to protect the players we have, we are always defending our own.

"It shows that we are a family. I defend my team-mates as if they were my family and I am with them until the end."

Manager Zinedine Zidane was asked about Bale's treatment after the win, saying: "I did not listen to the whistles, only the applause."

Bale has scored just once for Madrid in six appearances so far this term.

Support from Clement

Swansea manager Paul Clement, a former assistant boss at Real Madrid, believes Bale can cope with the boos and emerge a better player.

"That is a club you need a lot of character," Clement said. "Claude Makelele says it is the club you need the most mental toughness, because of how demanding the home crowd are.

"Gareth is not the first top player and he won't be the last, to be booed by the Madrid fans.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has had it, the Brazilian Ronaldo has had it, [Zinedine] Zidane, [Luis] Figo, that is the reality of playing for that club.

"Coming through the other side of it makes you a better player, absolutely.

"Some are not able to cope with it, but the real top ones do and they become legends at the club and Gareth can do that... he's won three Champions League.

"I know Gareth well and he can cope, he's a tough boy and is hungry to do well."