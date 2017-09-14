Tom Heaton: Burnley keeper has shoulder surgery

Tom Heaton receives treatment
Tom Heaton was one of four goalkeepers in the recent England squad to face Malta and Slovakia

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has had surgery on a shoulder injury he sustained in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old was replaced after landing awkwardly following a collision with his own defender, Ben Mee, during the first half at Turf Moor.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche said Heaton's absence "won't be weeks, it will be a longer period".

"We're happy the surgery went well but we won't rush Tom back," Dyche added.

"He has to be 100% right, but this is just a blip and he'll be fine."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired