Tom Heaton: Burnley keeper has shoulder surgery

Tom Heaton was one of four goalkeepers in the recent England squad to face Malta and Slovakia

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has had surgery on a shoulder injury he sustained in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old was replaced after landing awkwardly following a collision with his own defender, Ben Mee, during the first half at Turf Moor.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche said Heaton's absence "won't be weeks, it will be a longer period".

"We're happy the surgery went well but we won't rush Tom back," Dyche added.

"He has to be 100% right, but this is just a blip and he'll be fine."