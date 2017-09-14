BBC Sport - Craig Shakespeare: First Leicester City press conference was toughest career moment
'First Foxes press conference was toughest career moment'
Craig Shakespeare tells Gary Lineker his first press conference as Leicester boss was the toughest moment of his career, after taking over from Premier League title winning-manager Claudio Ranieri in February.
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Thursday at 22:00 BST on BBC Two.
