BBC Sport - Eddie Howe: Bournemouth manager keeping calm despite winless Premier League start

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says performances against sides such as Brighton will determine their Premier League destiny this season.

The Cherries face the Seagulls at home on Friday after losing their first four league matches.

