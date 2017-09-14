Celtic's Callum McGregor signs new contract until summer 2021

Callum McGregor made his Celtic debut against KR Reykjavík in 2014

Midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new four-year contract with Celtic.

McGregor came through the club's youth ranks and the 24-year-old's new deal with the Scottish champions runs until summer 2021.

He told the club website: "Celtic has been part of my life for so many years and really has become my home.

"I really wanted to make sure I continued to be part of such a great club and it's a huge honour to sign this new contract."

McGregor, whose only time away from Celtic was on loan to Notts County in season 2013-14, has become an important part of Brendan Rodgers' squad since the Northern Irishman became manager last summer.

"I've really enjoyed being part of the first-team in the last couple of years and it really makes my time at Celtic and coming through the ranks so worthwhile," he said.

"We have a great bunch of lads in the team, some real quality players, and we're bringing our fans success, so it was something I just had to stay part of.

"The gaffer has been great here in the past year and I'm totally focused now on continuing to work with him and the staff to always improve personally as a player and work as a team to bring more and more success to our supporters."