Scotland up 15 places to 43rd in world rankings but still lowest in Britain

Scotland beat Malta in their last outing

Scotland have moved up 15 places to 43rd in the latest world football rankings after World Cup qualifying wins over Lithuania and Malta.

But Gordon Strachan's side remain the lowest-ranked British Isles team.

Wales have climbed from 18th to 13th place in the Fifa rankings after their wins over Moldova and Austria to overtake England, who drop two to 15th.

Northern Ireland move up three places to 20th, but Republic of Ireland drop five to 34th.

Scotland, who also drew 2-2 with England in June, beat Lithuania 3-0 in Vilnius before a 2-0 triumph over Malta at Hampden.

However, Strachan's side remain fourth in qualifying Group F, six points behind leaders England.

Scotland next face Slovakia, up three to 19th, at Hampden on 5 October before finishing their campaign away to Slovenia, down four to 55th, three days later.