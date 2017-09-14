Cape Verde biggest global movers on Fifa rankings

Garry Rodrigues scored twice for Cape Verde as they beat hosts South Africa 2-1 in 2018 World Cup qualifying

Cape Verde are the biggest overall movers in the latest Fifa World Rankings as they climb a total of 47 places.

The Blue Sharks two victories over South Africa in 2018 World Cup qualifying has seen them move from 114 to 67 globally and 13th in Africa.

Despite falling five places overall Egypt are still the highest ranked nation on the continent.

The Pharaohs are just one place ahead of North African rivals Tunisia.

Tunisia replace DR Congo as the second-ranked side in Africa after the Carthage Eagles beat the Leopards and drew with them in 2018 qualifying.

DR Congo fall 14 places globally down to fourth on the continent behind third-placed Senegal.

Germany have returned to the number one side in the world ahead of Brazil for top spot.

Africa's top ten on September's Fifa rankings - global ranking in brackets: