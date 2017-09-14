Marcus Asensio: Freak football injuries - play the quiz
-
- From the section Football
Marco Asensio missed Real Madrid's Champions League game on Wednesday with a bizarre injury.
The 21-year-old midfielder had an infected pimple caused by shaving his legs, which prevented him from pulling his sock up.
But that is not even close to being one of the strangest injuries in football.
Can you match the player to their freak injury in our quiz?
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser