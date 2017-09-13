BBC Sport - Champions League: Harry Kane could leave Spurs to be world class - Phil Neville
Kane could leave Spurs to be world class - Neville
Phil Neville believes that striker Harry Kane may look to leave Tottenham in order to be thought of as a "world class" player.
