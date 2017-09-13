Women's World Cup 2019: Northern Ireland face Norway away in opening qualifier

Marissa Callaghan will captain Northern Ireland against Norway on Friday

How to follow: Match report on BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland's women begin their World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday with a tough away game against 1995 winners Norway in Fredrikstad.

Norway are the top seeds in Group C but the Netherlands are probably favourites to top the table after winning the European Championships in the summer.

Manager Alfie Wylie says the Northern Irish will target third spot in a group also including the Republic of Ireland.

That finish would be two places higher than their fifth seeding in the group.

"When the seedings are made by Uefa, they are not normally too far wrong," admits the Northern Ireland manager, whose side will also be up against Slovakia in Group C.

"They have us as the bottom seeds and in that case they are usually saying that you're not going to win a game home or away.

"But we are targeting third place. Anything about that would be unbelievable."

NI aim to build on hosting of Euro U19 finals

Northern Ireland hosted the European Women's Under-19 Championship last month and Wylie is hoping that the feel-good factor engendered by that tournament will mean strong support for his side during the World Cup qualifiers.

After Friday's opener in Norway, the Northern Irish will have a four-day turnaround for their second game against the Republic at Mourneview Park on Tuesday evening.

"We had great turnouts in the Under-19 tournament and we would hope all those supporters would show that they are here to support our local women's game," added Wylie.

"We have a great bunch of girls now. Our best ever squad in Northern Ireland.

"We have a lot of players who have 40-plus caps and Julie Nelson is on 95 caps now.

"There are a lot of exciting players in the squad and we have Simone Magill (Everton), Rachel Furness (Reading) and Laura Rafferty (Brighton) all playing full-time in England, which is a great boost to us."

Sunderland's Stephanie Roche is in the Republic of Ireland squad for Tuesday's game at Mourneview Park

Top seeds Norway head into the campaign ranked 14th in the world - seven places behind the new European Champions - with the Republic in 33rd spot, Slovakia 43rd and Northern Ireland 60th.

Only the seven group winners will qualify automatically with the four best runners-up involved in a play-off for the one remaining European spot.

After being defeated by the USA in the 1991 World Cup final, Norway beat Germany in the 1995 final in Sweden.

Norway's fortunes have waned somewhat over the past 20 years but they have qualified for all seven World Cup tournaments and reached the last 16 in Canada two years ago before being beaten 2-1 by England.

Northern Ireland drew 0-0 with group opponents Slovakia in a friendly in March which came two months after an impressive away victory over 34th-ranked Portugal.

Friday's match venue Fredrikstad is some 50 miles south of Norwegian capital Oslo.