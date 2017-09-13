Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos made immediate impact on Lee Wallace

Alfredo Morelos has scored five league goals for Rangers, plus two against Dunfermline in the League Cup

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos's eye for goal caught the attention of club captain Lee Wallace as soon as he trained with his new team-mates.

"It was the first thing I noticed," said Wallace of the 21-year-old Colombian, signed from HJK Helsinki.

"We were doing a small two-v-one transition drill in his first training session so there was a lot of quickfire shots at different angles and speeds.

"Every single shot was (in the) back of the net - corners, top corners."

Morelos has scored seven times in all competitions for Pedro Caixinha's side, suggesting that at the start of his three-year contract he has brought to Ibrox the form he showed in Finland, where he notched 47 goals in 62 appearances.

Wallace told Rangers TV: "He is scoring goals now and he is learning the language, two or three lessons a week to get his English up to speed.

"In terms of the football language, he is learning every day with the manager. We can see the hard work he is putting in on the training ground and he is getting his rewards with his goals so it is great for the team."

The Rangers left-back acknowledged that the team's wastefulness in front of goal had led to "criticism of our group" earlier in the season, but feels that the situation has been helped by a greater scoring threat across the team.

Morelos congratulates Carlos Pena on scoring against Dundee

"Eddie (Eduardo Herrera), when he got his chance against Ross County, came on and put his chance away, Kenny (Miller) is always going to score goals, but it is an added bonus that Alfredo has done really well with scoring," said Wallace.

"It is vital for us. We know we are going to be under pressure in games and are going to have to defend really well, but equally we know we need to start taking our chances.

"It's a huge bonus that we have guys who can score goals from all different situations.

"We are happy, we recognise there is a lot of hard work to go. It is up to us to keep winning and building confidence."

Rangers sit fourth in the Premiership table and face Partick Thistle away in their next two games, the second visit being in the League Cup quarter-final, before Celtic visit Ibrox in the league on Saturday 23 September.