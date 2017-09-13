Paul Pogba: Man United midfielder facing up to six weeks out with hamstring injury

Pogba has started every game for United this season, scoring twice

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to be out for between a month and six weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Tuesday's Champions League win over Basel.

The France international, 24, had scans on the injury on Wednesday.

It is understood Pogba will miss at least a month, leaving him struggling to be fit for the Premier League trip to Liverpool on 14 October.

United boss Jose Mourinho will give an update at a news conference on Friday.

Pogba will miss league games against Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace, next Wednesday's League Cup third-round tie with Burton and the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow on 27 September.

He will also miss France's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus in early October, which they need to win to guarantee their place in Russia next summer.