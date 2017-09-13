Gary Johnson: Cheltenham Town boss keen to avoid 'drastic' reaction to poor start

Gary Johnson has also managed Cambridge United, Yeovil Town (twice), Bristol City, Peterborough United and Northampton Town

Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson says he is not planning any "drastic" action to try to arrest the club's poor start to the League Two season.

The Robins lost for the fourth time in five games on Tuesday at Newport County by a single goal and have taken only one point from the last available 15.

"We've got beaten 1-0 now twice and drew 0-0, so we're in these games," Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We're just not getting our noses in front."

Cheltenham finished 21st last season, four points above the relegation zone, in their first campaign back in League Two after winning promotion from the National League in 2015-16.

But this term has been tough with only one win - 1-0 against Crawley in the first home game of the season - from the opening seven matches.

Despite that, Johnson says confidence has been unaffected.

"It sounded like it in the dressing room because we think nothing's ever as good or nothing's ever as bad," the 61-year-old said.

"You can't do anything drastic. You have to keep going and hope the faith you show in people gives them that confidence to go on and get that goal.

"We've created more opportunities than the opposition but, once again, they've scored more goals than us."