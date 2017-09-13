Josh Earl: Preston North End defender signs three-year contract

Josh Earl has started in Preston's last two Championship games

Preston North End defender Josh Earl has signed a new contract, keeping him with the Championship club for another three years.

The 18-year-old has turned out four times for the senior side since making his debut against Reading this season.

"I never expected all this to happen, the plan was to go on loan at the start of the season and get games but the opportunity came," Earl said.

"The first four games have been tough but I'm getting to grips with it."