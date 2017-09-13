Hamilton Accies' Antonio Rojano 'working hard' as he awaits work permit

Antonio Rojano will vie for a place in the Hamilton attack with David Templeton, Rakish Bingham, Dougie Imrie, Steven Boyd and Ryan Tierney

Martin Canning expects Argentine striker Antonio Rojano to be available for Hamilton in the next week or so.

The 26-year-old has been training with Canning's Accies squad since signing last month but is awaiting a work permit to allow him to play.

"I think it will be done in seven to 10 days," said the Hamilton manager.

"I don't see any hiccups whether it will be done, it's just a lengthy process. His attitude has been fantastic, he is working really hard."

Rojano, who scored 15 times for Real Potosi in Bolivia last season, has been struggling with a quad problem but Canning hopes he will soon be fit to boost Accies' attacking options.

"It's a different style of football to him, having come from South America, so hopefully he can adapt pretty quickly and hit the ground running for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Canning expects Hearts to pose a tough challenge in Saturday's Premiership home match.

The Jambos can leapfrog seventh-placed Hamilton if they win in what will be Craig Levein's first away match in charge since replacing Ian Cathro.

"They will all be eager to impress a new manager, especially someone with Craig's stature," said Canning of the Hearts squad.

"All the players will want to be in the team so from the start I would imagine they will be right at it.

"It will be difficult but it's one I believe we can take something from."