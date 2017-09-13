BBC Sport - Steph Houghton backs England manager Mark Sampson after 'difficult situation'
Houghton backs Sampson after 'difficult situation'
- From the section Football
England captain Steph Houghton says bullying allegations against head coach Mark Sampson have "hit the squad very hard" but he retains her support.
Sampson is accused of discrimination by Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko.
The 34-year-old has been cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.
READ MORE: Sampson backed by England captain Houghton
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired