Irish Premiership: Coleraine boss Kearney wary of threat posed by Carrick

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has guided his side to six wins from six matches

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney expects to face a stiff challenge from Carrick Rangers as his side aim to extend their 100% winning start to the Premiership.

The Bannsiders are the only unbeaten team in the league after six wins.

"Carrick are a really good image of their manager Davy McAlinden, who was a really good dogged professional with a never-say-die attitude," said Kearney.

"Already with this new-look Carrick side you can see a lot of his qualities coming through."

"A team like that can be very dangerous with the work Davy has done with them and the way they've been playing," added the Coleraine boss.

Second-placed Crusaders, who are ahead of Linfield on goal difference, will hope to build on their 2-1 victory over the champions on Tuesday when they host Ards at Seaview.

"Ards are fighting at the other end of the table but we were right up against it twice when we played them last season," recalled Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"We scored 92nd-minute winners on both occasions and I don't expect it to be anything other than a stiff test again this time."

The north Down club have lost five of their first six league games.

"We have too many players off form at the one time and we are lacking that wee bit of confidence. That's hurting us at the moment but there's enough in our changing room to stay in this league," said Ards manager Colin Nixon.

Blues hope to get back to winning ways

Linfield are at home to bottom-of-the-table Ballinamallard, who are still chasing their first victory of the campaign.

"We haven't started well - we're in a serious battle and we have got to start fighting and digging our way out," warned Mallards boss Gavin Dykes.

"We conceded six against Glenavon and five against Crusaders. It's time for the players to step up, take a bit of responsibility and get this club heading in the right direction.

"We have young players, but we also have experienced ones too. We haven't been good enough and the buck stops with me but away to Linfield is a free one for us as no-one expects us to do anything."

Glenavon lie fourth as they prepare to entertain Cliftonville at Mourneview Park.

"Cliftonville possess an abundance of attacking talent. On paper their forward line is frightening. They may not have hit the heights yet but they will," argued Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay.

"But on our day we're capable of beating anyone. With our young squad it's all about getting consistency."

Elsewhere, Ballymena United play Glentoran at the Showgrounds and Dungannon Swifts face Warrenpoint Town at Stangmore Park.