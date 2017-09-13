Richard Hill: Eastleigh not clinical enough to win games, says manager

Richard Hill's Eastleigh have drawn six of their 10 National League matches this season

Manager Richard Hill says Eastleigh are not presently clinical enough to be winning games in the National League.

The Spitfires failed to score for the third time in fourth matches on Tuesday as they lost 1-0 at home to Maidstone.

Hill told BBC Radio Solent: "I keep saying it - the last third. I said it on Saturday and I'm saying it again. In the last third we weren't good enough.

"The wind was no excuse as to why we faded with a whimper and that disappoints me more than anything."

Eastleigh have been involved in 0-0 draws with Aldershot and Guiseley recently, although they did score twice in a 2-2 draw at Ebbsfleet at the start of September.

They are 15th in the National League with 12 points from 10 matches and without a victory in their last five games.

"For the first 15 minutes of the first half we still created one or two little half-chances, but it's not enough to create half-chances," continued Hill.

"At the minute it's difficult for us but we need to dust ourselves down, myself included. We've got to find a win from somewhere."