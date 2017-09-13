Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss says red cards are 'killing' his side

Derek Adams' side have lost their last six home league games played on a Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says red cards are "killing" his side after a third sending off in three home games in their defeat by Blackpool.

Ryan Edwards was dismissed in their 3-1 loss on Tuesday, leaving the Pilgrims 23rd in League One.

"I don't know what we've done wrong but it feels like we're getting punished all the time," Adams said.

"We've played well in large spells but you can't have 10 men on the pitch all the time, hoping to get a result."

Plymouth had Antoni Sarcevic sent off for violent conduct at home against Scunthorpe, while Graham Carey was shown a straight red card for a challenge in Argyle's defeat by MK Dons on Saturday.

"I don't know what I've done wrong to the referees, or what the football club's done wrong to the referees, but they're always well looked after," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"We just keep on shooting ourselves in the foot, and sending offs are really killing us at this moment in time.

"The players are getting frustrated now when we're getting a sending off and having to run even more again for the third game in a row."

Referee Kevin Johnson, who sent Edwards off for a second bookable offence, was making his first return to Home Park since suffering neck ligament damage in their game against Colchester in October 2016.