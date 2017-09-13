Luton Town: Alan McCormack influence praised by boss Nathan Jones

Alan McCormack has also played for Swindon and Southend

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed the influence of midfielder Alan McCormack after their home win over Port Vale.

The 33-year-old joined the Hatters in the summer on a free transfer from Championship club Brentford.

He only played 12 matches last season because of injuries, but has played all seven league games so far for Luton.

"We've got to make sure we get games out of him because he's excellent in that role," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"That's why we brought him here, he gives us that experience, that calmness and that quality and when he presses, he presses properly, he wins the ball and he can also play."

Luton reached the League Two play-offs last season before losing to Blackpool and are currently ninth in the table after revamping their first-team squad over the summer.

"I do believe we're going to evolve and we're going to get better," Jones added. "They're a great group, they want to take stuff on board, but it's important we keep picking up points."