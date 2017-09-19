Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Eden Hazard came off the bench for Chelsea in their 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Eden Hazard will start for Chelsea for the first time this season in their Carabao Cup third-round tie with Nottingham Forest.

Hazard, who broke his ankle in June, has made three substitute appearances in the past 10 days for the Blues, who are without the suspended David Luiz.

Midfielder David Vaughan could return from a groin injury for Forest.

Boss Mark Warburton could also bring defender Eric Lichaj and winger Mustapha Carayol.

Both teams could make numerous changes, with Chelsea likely to rest players.

That could mean opportunities for striker Michy Batshuayi and young players such as Charly Musonda and Kenedy.

Winger Pedro is unlikely to be risked because of a leg injury, while midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) is also absent.

