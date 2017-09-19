West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
Midfielder Jake Livermore will miss West Brom's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Manchester City after being given an extended break to help him recover from feeling mentally tired.
Midfielders Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) remain doubts.
City's Ilkay Gundogan could step up his return from a long-term knee injury with a first start of the season.
Captain Vincent Kompany (calf) will be assessed after returning to training last week.
Goalkeeper Ederson is a strong candidate to be rested after playing two matches in protective headgear following his nasty clash with Liverpool's Sadio Mane, meaning Claudio Bravo could start.
It remains to be seen if veteran midfielder Yaya Toure is involved for the first time this campaign.
MATCH FACTS
- West Brom have faced Manchester City on four occasions in the League Cup; including a 2-1 loss in the 1970 League Cup final.
- However, their most recent encounter came in September 2010 with West Brom running out 2-1 winners at the Hawthorns.
- The Baggies have been eliminated in seven of the past nine League Cup ties against Premier League opposition, although one of those victories did come against Man City.
- Manchester City have reached the fourth round in each of the past four seasons, with the Citizens winning the competition in both 2014 and 2016.
- Tony Pulis has made it to the fourth round on five occasions in the League Cup, with the current WBA manager last reaching there with Stoke in October 2011.