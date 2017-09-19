Manchester United v Burton Albion

Luke Shaw has played three games for Manchester United's Under-23s this season

TEAM NEWS

Defender Luke Shaw, midfielder Michael Carrick and goalkeeper Sergio Romero could start Manchester United's Carabao Cup third-round match against Burton.

Goalkeeper David de Gea, defenders Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly, and midfielder Nemanja Matic will be rested, while defenders Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe, and midfielder Paul Pogba are injured.

Burton will be without Liam Boyce (injured) and John Brayford (cup-tied), however midfielders Hope Akpan and Matty Palmer could return.

Happy memories for Clough

The two teams will be meeting for only the third time, and the first since 2006, when Burton took United to an FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford.

The Brewers, then playing in the Conference, held United to a 0-0 draw at the Pirelli Stadium despite Sir Alex Ferguson bringing on Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney as substitutes.

Goals from Louis Saha, Kieran Richardson, Ryan Giggs and two from Giuseppe Rossi secured a 5-0 win for the Red Devils in the replay, but Burton boss Nigel Clough still has fond memories of the occasion.

We can't fill the dressing room with million-pound players but we can fill it with good characters Nigel Clough

"It was dream time for everybody just to have them here," Clough told BBC Radio 5 live.

"To get the revenue from the replay was probably the most important event in the club's progress for the past 20-30 years. It gave us the foundation to pay the ground off and improve the team. Without that tie, I don't think the club would have been where it is today.

"I still remember in the 59th minute they made two substitutions and we had to survive with Rooney and Ronaldo on the pitch. We just about did it.

"I saw the chairman's face afterwards, I think he was crying and it made you realise just how much it meant to the club."

Clough said his players enjoyed being underdogs.

"We can't fill the dressing room with million-pound players but we can fill it with good characters that want to prove people wrong like they did last season," he added.

"I hope they don't beat us by too many."

MATCH FACTS

Manchester United

United have been eliminated from the League Cup in two of the past three games played at Old Trafford against lower-league opponents - most recently losing out in a penalty shootout to Middlesbrough in October 2015.

They have reached the fourth round in eight of the past nine seasons, the exception being in 2014-15, losing out to Championship side MK Dons 4-0 in the second round.

Burton Albion