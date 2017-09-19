Everton v Sunderland
Everton boss Ronald Koeman will make changes for the Carabao Cup third-round visit of Sunderland on Wednesday.
Maarten Stekelenburg could replace Jordan Pickford in goal while defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate and midfielders Mohamed Besic and Davy Klaassen are in contention for starts.
Sunderland's on-loan Everton players - Ty Browning and Brendan Galloway - are unable to face their parent club.
Black Cats striker James Vaughan (illness) is fit for selection.
MATCH FACTS
- Everton have been eliminated in both of their League Cup ties against Sunderland, most recently in a penalty shootout in November 1998 - a campaign that saw the Black Cats reach the semi-finals.
- The Toffees have won five of their last six League Cup matches against lower league opposition (L1), although that loss came at this stage last season - a 2-0 defeat by Norwich at Goodison Park.
- Indeed, Everton have only progressed past the third round in two of the past seven seasons.
- Sunderland have lost their last five League Cup games against Premier League opponents, including a 3-1 defeat at Wembley in the 2014 League Cup final against Manchester City.