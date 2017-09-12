Superb first-half goals from Jordan Forsythe and Paul Heatley help Crusaders to a 2-1 victory over the Blues at a rain-lashed Seaview.

Mark Stafford pulled one back in the second half but the Crues held on to end Linfield's unbeaten start to the season and leapfrog the champions into second place.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter was happy with his team's display and they are now three points behind leaders Coleraine.