Celtic and Paris St-Germain are in Champions League Group B

A spectator entered the pitch during Celtic's Champions League match against Paris St-Germain.

The incident took place shortly after PSG had scored their third goal at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

As the host team, the Scottish champions could now face action from tournament organisers Uefa.

PSG are one of the favourites for this season's tournament, boasting the world's most expensive player Neymar.