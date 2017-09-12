BBC Sport - England women's manager Mark Sampson: I'm not a racist
I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson
- From the section Football
England women's head coach Mark Sampson tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he is not a racist and does not have a problem with non-white players in his squad.
Chelsea Ladies striker Eniola Aluko has not added to her 102 England caps since making accusations of "bullying and harassment"against Sampson in 2016.
Aluko subsequently made a grievance claim against the FA and later reached a settlement of around £80,000.
However, Sampson, 34, was cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.
READ MORE: Mark Sampson: England women boss has 'clear conscience' after Eniola Aluko claims
READ MORE: Eniola Aluko: England striker speaks out on 'bullying' claims
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired