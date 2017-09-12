BBC Sport - England women's manager Mark Sampson: I'm not a racist

I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

England women's head coach Mark Sampson tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he is not a racist and does not have a problem with non-white players in his squad.

Chelsea Ladies striker Eniola Aluko has not added to her 102 England caps since making accusations of "bullying and harassment"against Sampson in 2016.

Aluko subsequently made a grievance claim against the FA and later reached a settlement of around £80,000.

However, Sampson, 34, was cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.

READ MORE: Mark Sampson: England women boss has 'clear conscience' after Eniola Aluko claims

READ MORE: Eniola Aluko: England striker speaks out on 'bullying' claims

Top videos

Video

I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

Video

Who will be this year's Mbappe in the Champions League?

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Video

Diggs stars for Vikings in win over Saints

Video

'Sublime' try for Trinity's Tupou against St Helens

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared

Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Steelers win game with one second on the clock

Video

Monster hand-off features in NFL plays of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired