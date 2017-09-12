Russia World Cup 2018: First tickets for finals to go on sale on Thursday

The first match of the finals takes place on 14 July

The first wave of tickets for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia will go on sale on Thursday.

Fans will be able to submit their applications via Fifa's website and tickets will be sold in two phases.

Tickets prices will range from £79 for a second-round match to £829 for the final in Moscow.

In line with previous ticketing policies, Russian residents will have a special price category with tickets starting at £17.

The most expensive ticket for the 2018 World Cup final, £829 is a £151 increase on the equivalent ticket at the Brazil 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro.

"We have put in place a ticketing system that will enable all fans a fair chance to secure tickets," said Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura.

Ticket prices for 2018 World Cup in Russia Match Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Category 4 - Russian residents Opening match £414* £294 £166 £42** Group matches £158 £124 £79 £17 Round of 16 £185 £139 £87 £29 Quarter-finals £275 £192 £132 £50 Semi-finals £565 £362 £215 £59 3rd/4th place play-off £275 £192 £132 £50 Final £829 £535 £343 £92

*prices converted from USD to GBP based on current exchange rates

**prices converted RUB to GBP based on current exchange rates

All applications made in the first phase, before 12 October 2017, will enter a random selection draw if there are not enough tickets available to fulfil all requests.

All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their applications by 16 November 2017.

The first phase of sales then concludes in the period from 16 November to 28 November, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Another phase will begin on 5 December after the draw is made and there will also be a "last-minute" sales phase from 18 April to 15 July, the day of the World Cup final.

The tournament begins on 14 June with Russia playing the opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Seven countries have already booked their places alongside the hosts - five-time winners Brazil, Belgium, Iran, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.