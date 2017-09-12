BBC Sport - Who will be this year's Mbappe? Euro Leagues podcast pick Champions League breakthrough stars…
Who will be this year's Mbappe in the Champions League?
- From the section Football
BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues Podcast host Mina Rzouki and contributors Julien Laurens, Raphael Honigstein and James Horncastle predict the breakthrough stars of this year's Champions League.
LISTEN: The Euro Leagues Podcast
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired