Bersant Celina: On-loan Ipswich Town midfielder ready for Championship football

Bersant Celina joined Ipswich on a season-long loan from Manchester City in July

Ipswich Town midfielder Bersant Celina believes he is ready to make his first Championship start of the season.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Manchester City, has scored twice in four matches this season, but his only two starts have come in the EFL Cup.

Celina told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I came to play games, that's why he (Mick McCarthy) brought me here, so I don't see a reason why he shouldn't start me.

"It has been hard but it is time for me now in the next couple of games."

Celina came off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at QPR and scored a consolation goal in the 89th minute.

Asked whether he felt that Ipswich manager McCarthy believes in him, Celina said: "I think he does. I think he is just waiting for the right opportunity to play me.

"I have been struggling with illness and the team have been doing really well."

Celina came through the Manchester City youth system but has made only one start for the club, the 5-1 FA Cup defeat by Chelsea in 2016, and spent last season on loan at Dutch side FC Twente.

"The Championship is a lot quicker and more physical," added Celina. "The players are better as well. It is just a better league than the Eredivisie.

"People think I am not the type of player to play in a league like this, but I think I am.

"I am a bit small and skinny compared to other guys, but I am smart and have technique and can play football.

"As long as I do the hard work and try and get the ball, when I get the ball it is no issue."

Ipswich don't have a midweek game and next host Bolton on Saturday, kick-off 15:00 BST.