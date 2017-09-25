John Sheridan: Oldham Athletic manager leaves by mutual consent

Oldham Athletic manager John Sheridan has left the League One club by mutual consent.

The 52-year-old took over for a third time in January, but won only 10 of his 33 games in charge.

He has left with the Latics bottom of League One after taking four points from their opening nine games.

A statement from the Oldham board said they had "not seen the progression we hoped with what was felt to be the nucleus of a good squad".

