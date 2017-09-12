Mohamed Maouche: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Mohamed Maouche helped Tours to 16th place in Ligue 2 last season

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Mohamed Maouche on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Maouche, 24, began his career at French side Saint-Etienne and joined Swiss Super League club Servette in 2011.

After a season with Lausanne-Sport, Maouche moved to French Ligue 2 side Tours in 2015, for whom he scored three goals in 57 appearances.

It is their fourth signing in six days after Queensy Menig, Gevaro Nepomuceno and Abdelhakim Omrani also joined.

